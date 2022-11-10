TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE:GSQ)(OTCQB:GMSQF)( FRA:29Q1, Financial) ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), congratulates TimTheTatman Tailgate for winning the New Event of the Year and Jason Lake as recipient of the Lifetime Achievement in Esports award by the Tempest Awards. The Tempest Awards were held on November 2, 2022, at the HyperX Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and featured some of the biggest names in esports. Winning a Tempest Award and the nomination of Complexity Gaming as Esports Team of the Year is a testimonial to the growth of the GameSquare family of companies in the esports and gaming ecosystem. Industry leaders are recognizing the effectiveness of the Company's vertically integrated platform that is connecting brands with fans.

"Congratulations to TimTheTatman and the entire team at GameSquare that organized and hosted the New Event of the Year and to Complexity Gaming, for its nomination as the Esports Team of the Year," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "The success of TimTheTatman's Tailgate, the brand awareness it generated, and the uptick in commercial activity across GameSquare, and Complexity, has been extremely positive. I would also like to congratulate Jason Lake, an industry veteran and esports leader, for his Lifetime Achievement in Esports award."

"As a company, we think creatively about how to connect brands with fans, and we constantly seek innovative ways to engage with our audience. We are expanding our vertically integrated business model to serve global brands and we are scaling rapidly. Congratulations to Complexity Gaming, and GameSquare, for building a leading esports organization and for the hard work that made the TimTheTatman Tailgate a success. The event showcased GameSquare's creative capabilities to our clients and has led to revenue discussions and opportunities to accelerate growth," added Mr. Kenna.

"I am thrilled by the success of the TimTheTatman Tailgate and recognition by the Tempest Awards, the gaming community, and our fans," said Bee Yancey, Head of Partnerships and Brand Experience at GameSquare. "This event resonated with our fans, the creator community including some of the biggest personalities in gaming, and brands that saw firsthand the capabilities of GameSquare's platform to connect with fans in person and online. This event generated tremendously positive social engagement and brought together gaming, music, and fun, in what has become the benchmark for live events within gaming and esports."

TimTheTatman's Tailgate, named New Event of the Year,was a first-of-its-kind gaming and music festival. The Star, in Frisco, Texas was transformed into the epicenter of gaming and esports culture with classic tailgate games, retro arcade, laser tag, $100,000 Fortnite tournament, and performances by some of country music's biggest stars, including Kane Brown and Mitchell Tenpenny. Throughout the weekend, the event generated 500,000 social engagements across platforms and attracted more than 8,000 attendees. TimTheTatman is one of one of the most popular esports personalities with more than 18 million social followers and a Complexity Gaming team member since September 2021.

Complexity Gaming, named as a finalist for the Esports Team of the Year, was acquired by GameSquare Esports in June of 2021. Since then, GameSquare has invested in Complexity's platform by signing leading streamers and content creators including TimTheTatman, Cloakzy, and the Baka Bros, and has added female content creators, which are at parity with male creators. Complexity Stars, launched in 2021, is the world's first gaming division for celebrities and professional athletes, and represents an opportunity for brands to further engage with the gaming community. As a result of these investments in Complexity Gaming, the aggregate following for Complexity has grown from approximately ten million to more than 105 million and continues to expand with the addition of new talent, teams, and Complexity Stars members. The rapid growth of the audience has provided scale and amplified brand awareness including a multi-year sponsorship between Complexity Gaming and Lenovo, the exclusive desktop and laptop PC provider to Complexity. Lenovo is the naming rights partner for Complexity's Frisco-based headquarters, the Lenovo Legion Esports Center.

