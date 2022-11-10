Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that the Company will participate in the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference, November 7 - 10, 2022, at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. In connection with the conference, there will be an on-line webcast of the Company’s presentation available on the Company’s website starting at 10:25 a.m. Pacific Time/12:25 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website, www.acadiahealthcare.com, by clicking on the “Investor Relations” link. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Company’s website for thirty days.

About Acadia

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of September 30, 2022, Acadia operated a network of 242 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,800 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 22,500 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005969/en/