Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 10, 2022!

Media Briefing: HII To Reveal New UUV Design

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What:Please join HII’s Duane Fotheringham, president of Mission Technologies’ Unmanned Systems business group, for a briefing on a brand new design of a medium sized unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) from HII.
When:Monday, Nov. 7, 2022
10:30 a.m. Eastern time
Where:Conference Call. Details to be provided on RSVP
RSVP:Greg McCarthy: [email protected]

This briefing is restricted to journalists.

About HII
HII is a global, all-domain defense partner, building and delivering the world’s most powerful, survivable naval ships and technologies that safeguard our seas, sky, land, space and cyber.

As America’s largest shipbuilder and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national defense, we are united by our mission in service of the heroes who protect our freedom. HII’s diverse workforce includes skilled tradespeople; artificial intelligence, machine learning (AI/ML) experts; engineers; technologists; scientists; logistics experts; and business professionals. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information, visit:

ti?nf=ODY4ODg1NCM1MjQyNTcwIzIwMTA4ODQ=
Huntington-Ingalls-Industries-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles