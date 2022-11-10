NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: Please join HII’s Duane Fotheringham, president of Mission Technologies’ Unmanned Systems business group, for a briefing on a brand new design of a medium sized unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) from HII. When: Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 10:30 a.m. Eastern time Where: Conference Call. Details to be provided on RSVP RSVP: Greg McCarthy: [email protected]

This briefing is restricted to journalists.



