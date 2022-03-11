TOWERVIEW LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 31 stocks valued at a total of $174.00Mil. The top holdings were TRC(31.59%), SGA(17.46%), and TMKR(7.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TOWERVIEW LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 900,634-share investment in NAS:MUDS. Previously, the stock had a 4.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.13 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II traded for a price of $10.16 per share and a market cap of $401.64Mil. The stock has returned 2.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II has a price-earnings ratio of 3.38, a price-book ratio of 1.37 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -74.04.

The guru sold out of their 375,000-share investment in NAS:SLCR. Previously, the stock had a 1.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.37 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Silver Crest Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $7.99 per share and a market cap of $344.57Mil. The stock has returned -18.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Silver Crest Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-book ratio of 1.03 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -55.92.

During the quarter, TOWERVIEW LLC bought 245,000 shares of NYSE:SRG for a total holding of 580,000. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.44.

On 11/03/2022, Seritage Growth Properties traded for a price of $11.415 per share and a market cap of $638.77Mil. The stock has returned -30.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Seritage Growth Properties has a price-book ratio of 0.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 469.95 and a price-sales ratio of 4.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, TOWERVIEW LLC bought 236,584 shares of NAS:LE for a total holding of 686,584. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.3.

On 11/03/2022, Lands' End Inc traded for a price of $10.405 per share and a market cap of $344.06Mil. The stock has returned -61.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lands' End Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-book ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.56 and a price-sales ratio of 0.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, TOWERVIEW LLC bought 37,575 shares of NAS:ALCO for a total holding of 65,000. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.78.

On 11/03/2022, Alico Inc traded for a price of $30.685 per share and a market cap of $232.92Mil. The stock has returned -8.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alico Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-book ratio of 0.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

