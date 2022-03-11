YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

29 South Main St., Ste. 306 West Hartford, CT 06107-2417

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 281 stocks valued at a total of $899.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.37%), MSFT(4.75%), and AMZN(3.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were YHB Investment Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:META by 26,206 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 11/03/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $89.66 per share and a market cap of $237.13Bil. The stock has returned -73.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-book ratio of 1.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.12 and a price-sales ratio of 2.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. bought 34,854 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 138,143. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.67.

On 11/03/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $94.84 per share and a market cap of $64.48Bil. The stock has returned -18.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. bought 13,357 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 74,921. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.38.

On 11/03/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $236.85 per share and a market cap of $60.78Bil. The stock has returned -16.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:JPST by 62,596 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.87.

On 11/03/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.0194 per share and a market cap of $22.41Bil. The stock has returned 0.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SRLN by 56,802 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.92.

On 11/03/2022, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $40.965 per share and a market cap of $6.15Bil. The stock has returned -6.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.