Presima Securities ULC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1000 Jean-paul-riopelle Place Montreal, A8 H2Z 2B6

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $337.00Mil. The top holdings were DRE(9.51%), LSI(8.94%), and CPT(7.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Presima Securities ULC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Presima Securities ULC bought 210,700 shares of NYSE:DLR for a total holding of 220,770. The trade had a 6.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.65.

On 11/03/2022, Digital Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $95.19 per share and a market cap of $27.41Bil. The stock has returned -36.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-book ratio of 1.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.44 and a price-sales ratio of 6.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Presima Securities ULC bought 227,300 shares of NYSE:WELL for a total holding of 271,150. The trade had a 4.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.17.

On 11/03/2022, Welltower OP LLC traded for a price of $58.43 per share and a market cap of $27.10Bil. The stock has returned -26.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Welltower OP LLC has a price-earnings ratio of 65.71, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.26 and a price-sales ratio of 4.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Presima Securities ULC reduced their investment in NYSE:WPC by 179,400 shares. The trade had a 3.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.57.

On 11/03/2022, W.P. Carey Inc traded for a price of $74.76 per share and a market cap of $15.44Bil. The stock has returned 0.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, W.P. Carey Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-book ratio of 1.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.38 and a price-sales ratio of 10.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 390,100-share investment in NYSE:INVH. Previously, the stock had a 3.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.07 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Invitation Homes Inc traded for a price of $31.435 per share and a market cap of $19.28Bil. The stock has returned -22.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Invitation Homes Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.37, a price-book ratio of 1.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.79 and a price-sales ratio of 8.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Presima Securities ULC reduced their investment in NYSE:ARE by 79,300 shares. The trade had a 2.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $153.47.

On 11/03/2022, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc traded for a price of $142.8 per share and a market cap of $23.40Bil. The stock has returned -29.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-book ratio of 1.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.78 and a price-sales ratio of 9.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.