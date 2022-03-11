Bank of Italy recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9 stocks valued at a total of $2.27Bil. The top holdings were USSG(25.36%), STLA(18.64%), and SUSL(17.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bank of Italy’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Bank of Italy bought 5,365,181 shares of NYSE:STLA for a total holding of 35,437,872. The trade had a 2.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.17.

On 11/03/2022, Stellantis NV traded for a price of $12.955 per share and a market cap of $41.76Bil. The stock has returned -31.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stellantis NV has a price-earnings ratio of 2.44, a price-book ratio of 0.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.87 and a price-sales ratio of 0.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Bank of Italy bought 2,915,502 shares of NYSE:CNHI for a total holding of 22,289,890. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.27.

On 11/03/2022, CNH Industrial NV traded for a price of $12.805 per share and a market cap of $17.28Bil. The stock has returned -15.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CNH Industrial NV has a price-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-book ratio of 2.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 116.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.01 and a price-sales ratio of 0.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Bank of Italy bought 21,273 shares of NYSE:QGEN for a total holding of 637,371. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.06.

On 11/03/2022, Qiagen NV traded for a price of $42.65 per share and a market cap of $9.71Bil. The stock has returned -22.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qiagen NV has a price-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-book ratio of 2.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.72 and a price-sales ratio of 4.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 1,097,762 shares in ARCA:IQSU, giving the stock a 1.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.94 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF traded for a price of $31.738 per share and a market cap of $361.81Mil. The stock has returned -20.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 771,136 shares in ARCA:EFIV, giving the stock a 1.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.56 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF traded for a price of $35.7148 per share and a market cap of $492.86Mil. The stock has returned -17.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

