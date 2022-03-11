LOCKHEED MARTIN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co is an investment management firm based out of Bethesda, Maryland. The company was originally established in 1997 by its parent company Lockheed Martin Corp. and continues to operate as a subsidiary, specifically as the asset management segment for Lockheed Martin. As the investment management arm, Lockheed Martin Investment Management is responsible for managing the retirement plans of Lockheed Martin Corp. Lockheed Martin Investment Management conducts its research internally, utilizing a fundamental methodology with an in-depth financial analysis to make its investment decisions. The company’s fiduciary responsibilities include “the establishment of investment policies and strategies governing the investment of assets in various employee trust funds, and the appointment, removal, and monitoring of external investment managers and other service providers who exercise delegated authority over the investment and custody of trust Assets.” Lockheed Martin Investment Management invests in the public equity, alternatives, fixed income, and derivatives markets on a global scale, allocating its assets across a wide range of sectors. The company invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over half of the firm’s total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, health care, industrials, consumer staples, and energy sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Lockheed Martin Investment Management holds its allocations for just over 7 quarters on average and holds its top 10 allocations, which makes up almost three quarters of its total allocations, for 7.9 quarters on average. In the most recent quarter, Lockheed Martin Investment Management had a turnover rate of approximately 37.5%. The company is owned through a controlling majority by the parent company Lockheed Martin Corp., which alone makes up over two thirds of the total ownership in the company, with the remaining ownership split amongst key executives of the firm.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 144 stocks valued at a total of $1.24Bil. The top holdings were IVOO(7.29%), IEMG(6.24%), and AAPL(5.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LOCKHEED MARTIN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

LOCKHEED MARTIN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO reduced their investment in NAS:BND by 1,220,000 shares. The trade had a 6.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.52.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $69.875 per share and a market cap of $79.27Bil. The stock has returned -16.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, LOCKHEED MARTIN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO bought 216,100 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 452,060. The trade had a 2.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/03/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $140.15 per share and a market cap of $2,237.64Bil. The stock has returned -6.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-book ratio of 44.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.93 and a price-sales ratio of 5.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, LOCKHEED MARTIN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO bought 515,800 shares of ARCA:SPTL for a total holding of 925,800. The trade had a 1.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.33.

On 11/03/2022, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $27.94 per share and a market cap of $4.76Bil. The stock has returned -31.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

LOCKHEED MARTIN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO reduced their investment in ARCA:DBC by 597,100 shares. The trade had a 1.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.39.

On 11/03/2022, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund traded for a price of $25.795 per share and a market cap of $3.16Bil. The stock has returned 22.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, LOCKHEED MARTIN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO bought 55,600 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 162,000. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/03/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $216.666 per share and a market cap of $1,621.65Bil. The stock has returned -34.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-book ratio of 9.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.79 and a price-sales ratio of 8.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

