BARCLAYS PLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Barclays is a British financial services company that can be traced back to 1690, when John Freame and Thomas Gould started as goldsmith bankers. In 1776, the bank would be renamed as Barclay, Bevan and Bening. By the turn of the 20th century, the bank would have gone through several mergers, including Backhouse's Bank of Darlington and Gurney's Bank of Norwich. In the early 20th century the bank would extend its growing network by acquiring English banks, including London, Provincial and South Western Bank and British Linen Bank. In 1925, Barclays would have acquired the Colonial Bank, National Bank of South Africa and the Anglo-Egyptian Banks, operating under the name Barclays Bank. In 1965, Barclays would create a presence in the United States with Barclays Bank of California. Barclays would then shortly change its name to Barclays Bank International, continuing to acquire companies such as the Mercantile Credit Company and American Credit Corporation (renamed Barclays American Corporation under its commercial credit business). In company would then have an internal merger and restructuring, becoming Barclays PLC as the group holding company and Barclays Bank PLC, the consolidated UK retail banking division. The rest of the 1990s would have Barclays go through a series of acquisitions and sell offs, resulting in Barclays Global Investors and Barclays Capital. Barclays would also try to create greater synergy within its divisions by changing the trading names of its subsidiaries to Barclays. Today Barclays has close to 50 million customers and clients around the globe with over 2 trillion in total assets. The company employs over 130 thousand employees in over 50 countries around the world. Barclays has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the New York Stock Exchange. Some of Barclay’s notable mutual funds include its Old Mutual North American Equity and HSBC American Index. Barclay’s exchange traded fund business, iShares, was sold to BlackRock for $13.5 billion.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4850 stocks valued at a total of $91.60Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.56%), MSFT(4.10%), and AMZN(2.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BARCLAYS PLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BARCLAYS PLC bought 9,206,142 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 30,235,823. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/03/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $140.15 per share and a market cap of $2,237.64Bil. The stock has returned -6.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-book ratio of 44.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.93 and a price-sales ratio of 5.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, BARCLAYS PLC bought 2,105,625 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 16,125,550. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/03/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $216.666 per share and a market cap of $1,621.65Bil. The stock has returned -34.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-book ratio of 9.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.79 and a price-sales ratio of 8.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

BARCLAYS PLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 2,894,103 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 11/03/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $262.45 per share and a market cap of $143.49Bil. The stock has returned -32.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

BARCLAYS PLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLY by 5,106,963 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.19.

On 11/03/2022, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $137.1 per share and a market cap of $13.89Bil. The stock has returned -33.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, BARCLAYS PLC bought 3,903,587 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 18,694,427. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/03/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $84.45 per share and a market cap of $1,098.42Bil. The stock has returned -42.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-book ratio of 4.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.98 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

