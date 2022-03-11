Alpine Global Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 513 stocks valued at a total of $388.00Mil. The top holdings were ATVI(8.06%), HOOD(6.46%), and BHVN(6.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Alpine Global Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 63,913-share investment in NAS:JOBS. Previously, the stock had a 7.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.59 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, 51job Inc traded for a price of $60.9 per share and a market cap of $4.11Bil. The stock has returned -13.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 163,413 shares in NYSE:BHVN, giving the stock a 6.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $127.59 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd traded for a price of $14.08 per share and a market cap of $1.01Bil. The stock has returned -89.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The guru established a new position worth 120,000 shares in NAS:AAPL, giving the stock a 4.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $151.81 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $140.15 per share and a market cap of $2,237.64Bil. The stock has returned -6.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-book ratio of 44.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.93 and a price-sales ratio of 5.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 166,913 shares in NAS:SIMO, giving the stock a 3.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.96 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Silicon Motion Technology Corp traded for a price of $59.4592 per share and a market cap of $1.96Bil. The stock has returned -13.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Silicon Motion Technology Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-book ratio of 3.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.41 and a price-sales ratio of 2.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 1,465,275 shares in AMEX:CLM, giving the stock a 3.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.93 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc traded for a price of $8.2485 per share and a market cap of $1.69Bil. The stock has returned -25.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.09.

