NBW CAPITAL LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

50 FEDERAL STREET BOSTON, MA 02155

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 88 stocks valued at a total of $373.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.56%), SPY(3.22%), and GOOGL(3.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NBW CAPITAL LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, NBW CAPITAL LLC bought 593,642 shares of NYSE:ENLC for a total holding of 1,151,465. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.61.

On 11/03/2022, EnLink Midstream LLC traded for a price of $12.075 per share and a market cap of $5.77Bil. The stock has returned 67.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EnLink Midstream LLC has a price-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-book ratio of 4.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.67 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, NBW CAPITAL LLC bought 36,378 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 123,658. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/03/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $84.45 per share and a market cap of $1,098.42Bil. The stock has returned -42.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-book ratio of 4.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.98 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, NBW CAPITAL LLC bought 9,162 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 33,615. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 11/03/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $373.0278 per share and a market cap of $355.71Bil. The stock has returned -18.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

NBW CAPITAL LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GLD by 16,056 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.81.

On 11/03/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $151.715 per share and a market cap of $48.20Bil. The stock has returned -8.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Gold Shares ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 35,229-share investment in ARCA:XBI. Previously, the stock had a 0.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $84.31 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, SPDR Biotech ETF traded for a price of $80.85 per share and a market cap of $7.23Bil. The stock has returned -39.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Biotech ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.