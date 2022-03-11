MCMILLION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 212 stocks valued at a total of $108.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.19%), MSFT(6.26%), and VBK(4.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MCMILLION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

MCMILLION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:COST by 385 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $520.14.

On 11/03/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $491 per share and a market cap of $217.04Bil. The stock has returned -1.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-book ratio of 10.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.48 and a price-sales ratio of 0.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

MCMILLION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:CVX by 1,264 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.51.

On 11/03/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $181.31 per share and a market cap of $348.84Bil. The stock has returned 65.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-book ratio of 2.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

MCMILLION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:COP by 1,990 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.75.

On 11/03/2022, ConocoPhillips traded for a price of $135.79 per share and a market cap of $172.27Bil. The stock has returned 89.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips has a price-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-book ratio of 3.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

MCMILLION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:PFE by 3,395 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.59.

On 11/03/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $46.6552 per share and a market cap of $261.06Bil. The stock has returned 8.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-book ratio of 2.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.89 and a price-sales ratio of 2.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

MCMILLION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in ARCA:VBK by 865 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $214.25.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $201.334 per share and a market cap of $11.95Bil. The stock has returned -33.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

