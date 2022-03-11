Bishop & Co Investment Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1250 TOWER LANE ERIE, PA 16505

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 23 stocks valued at a total of $190.00Mil. The top holdings were VCIT(13.11%), IWS(11.53%), and IWP(9.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bishop & Co Investment Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Bishop & Co Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:LQD by 62,497 shares. The trade had a 3.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.57.

On 11/03/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.815 per share and a market cap of $34.69Bil. The stock has returned -22.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Bishop & Co Investment Management, LLC bought 65,075 shares of NAS:VCIT for a total holding of 328,849. The trade had a 2.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.71.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.74 per share and a market cap of $37.28Bil. The stock has returned -17.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Bishop & Co Investment Management, LLC bought 8,253 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 317,565. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.8.

On 11/03/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $55.065 per share and a market cap of $79.09Bil. The stock has returned -26.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Bishop & Co Investment Management, LLC bought 5,407 shares of ARCA:IWP for a total holding of 230,272. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.7.

On 11/03/2022, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $82.09 per share and a market cap of $11.44Bil. The stock has returned -31.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Bishop & Co Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VWO by 9,399 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.14.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $36.09 per share and a market cap of $62.10Bil. The stock has returned -26.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

