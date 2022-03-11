Baker Chad R recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 50 stocks valued at a total of $351.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(10.84%), DHR(4.61%), and TSLA(4.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Baker Chad R’s top five trades of the quarter.

Baker Chad R reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 635 shares. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $279.27.

On 11/03/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $215.32 per share and a market cap of $682.80Bil. The stock has returned -46.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 66.82, a price-book ratio of 17.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.14 and a price-sales ratio of 9.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Baker Chad R reduced their investment in NAS:ADI by 30 shares. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.13.

On 11/03/2022, Analog Devices Inc traded for a price of $139.71 per share and a market cap of $71.74Bil. The stock has returned -20.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Analog Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.89 and a price-sales ratio of 6.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Baker Chad R reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 35 shares. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/03/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $140.15 per share and a market cap of $2,237.64Bil. The stock has returned -6.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-book ratio of 44.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.93 and a price-sales ratio of 5.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Baker Chad R reduced their investment in NYSE:ATR by 45 shares. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.05.

On 11/03/2022, AptarGroup Inc traded for a price of $94.12 per share and a market cap of $6.14Bil. The stock has returned -25.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AptarGroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-book ratio of 3.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.85 and a price-sales ratio of 1.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Baker Chad R reduced their investment in NAS:ADP by 45 shares. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $235.93.

On 11/03/2022, Automatic Data Processing Inc traded for a price of $238.235 per share and a market cap of $98.88Bil. The stock has returned 7.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Automatic Data Processing Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-book ratio of 38.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.10 and a price-sales ratio of 6.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

