Abbrea Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 213 stocks valued at a total of $529.00Mil. The top holdings were VTIP(6.63%), AAPL(5.99%), and JPST(4.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Abbrea Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Abbrea Capital, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:JPST by 138,104 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.87.

On 11/03/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.0194 per share and a market cap of $22.41Bil. The stock has returned 0.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Abbrea Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VTIP by 61,805 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.61.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.465 per share and a market cap of $18.05Bil. The stock has returned -3.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Abbrea Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 36,901 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.92.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.675 per share and a market cap of $38.15Bil. The stock has returned -8.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Abbrea Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 19,940 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 11/03/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $84.455 per share and a market cap of $1,097.42Bil. The stock has returned -42.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-book ratio of 4.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.97 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Abbrea Capital, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:JMST by 26,650 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.48.

On 11/03/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF traded for a price of $50.33 per share and a market cap of $2.50Bil. The stock has returned -0.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

