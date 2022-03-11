Covenant Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 154 stocks valued at a total of $351.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.55%), AAPL(5.12%), and AMZN(2.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Covenant Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 67,549-share investment in NYSE:TXT. Previously, the stock had a 1.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.43 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Textron Inc traded for a price of $67.54 per share and a market cap of $14.12Bil. The stock has returned -12.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Textron Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.29 and a price-sales ratio of 1.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 26,354 shares in AMEX:LNG, giving the stock a 1.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $151.67 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Cheniere Energy Inc traded for a price of $179.23 per share and a market cap of $44.79Bil. The stock has returned 70.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cheniere Energy Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -671.19 and a price-sales ratio of 1.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 32,376-share investment in NYSE:RTX. Previously, the stock had a 0.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $90.51 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Raytheon Technologies Corp traded for a price of $95.6227 per share and a market cap of $140.57Bil. The stock has returned 10.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Raytheon Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-book ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.61 and a price-sales ratio of 2.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Covenant Asset Management, LLC bought 19,962 shares of NAS:PANW for a total holding of 24,591. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $173.19.

On 11/03/2022, Palo Alto Networks Inc traded for a price of $150.45 per share and a market cap of $44.88Bil. The stock has returned -9.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks Inc has a price-book ratio of 214.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 506.67 and a price-sales ratio of 8.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 65,820-share investment in NAS:MRVL. Previously, the stock had a 0.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.51 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Marvell Technology Inc traded for a price of $38.51 per share and a market cap of $32.83Bil. The stock has returned -44.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marvell Technology Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.30 and a price-sales ratio of 5.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

