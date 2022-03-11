BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 65 stocks valued at a total of $431.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHX(19.55%), VCSH(10.38%), and SCHZ(9.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 17,088 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 22,622. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/03/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $140 per share and a market cap of $2,237.64Bil. The stock has returned -6.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-book ratio of 44.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.93 and a price-sales ratio of 5.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 14,197 shares of ARCA:VV for a total holding of 74,274. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $181.11.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Large Cap ETF traded for a price of $170.19 per share and a market cap of $23.74Bil. The stock has returned -20.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Large Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 116,758 shares of ARCA:DFAX for a total holding of 1,115,591. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.24.

On 11/03/2022, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $19.605 per share and a market cap of $4.31Bil. The stock has returned -25.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 45,349 shares of ARCA:SCHZ for a total holding of 865,091. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.4.

On 11/03/2022, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $44.425 per share and a market cap of $6.50Bil. The stock has returned -16.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 43,316 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 1,989,326. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.9.

On 11/03/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $44.08 per share and a market cap of $28.54Bil. The stock has returned -20.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

