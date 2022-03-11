Bogart Wealth, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2010 CORPORATE RIDGE, SUITE 580 MCLEAN, VA 22102

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1160 stocks valued at a total of $1.20Bil. The top holdings were XOM(12.18%), VOO(6.51%), and BND(5.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bogart Wealth, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Bogart Wealth, LLC bought 584,862 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 608,800. The trade had a 3.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.31.

On 11/03/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $72.2613 per share and a market cap of $39.62Bil. The stock has returned -4.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Bogart Wealth, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:FNDX by 464,855 shares. The trade had a 2.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.69.

On 11/03/2022, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF traded for a price of $52.1791 per share and a market cap of $9.52Bil. The stock has returned -7.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Bogart Wealth, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VNQ by 185,355 shares. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.59.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $80.75 per share and a market cap of $32.82Bil. The stock has returned -24.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Bogart Wealth, LLC bought 193,552 shares of NYSE:XOM for a total holding of 1,671,633. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.3.

On 11/03/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $111.55 per share and a market cap of $459.49Bil. The stock has returned 80.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-book ratio of 2.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 45.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.86 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Bogart Wealth, LLC bought 222,502 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 875,316. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.52.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $69.875 per share and a market cap of $79.27Bil. The stock has returned -16.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

