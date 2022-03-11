TRUSTCORE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1104 stocks valued at a total of $1.05Bil. The top holdings were SPY(16.28%), NEAR(6.54%), and EFA(5.64%).

During the quarter, TRUSTCORE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC bought 116,105 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 118,057. The trade had a 2.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 11/03/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $262.45 per share and a market cap of $143.49Bil. The stock has returned -32.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

TRUSTCORE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHO by 465,956 shares. The trade had a 2.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.77.

On 11/03/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $47.9038 per share and a market cap of $9.86Bil. The stock has returned -5.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, TRUSTCORE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC bought 26,245 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 479,768. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 11/03/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $372.67 per share and a market cap of $355.71Bil. The stock has returned -18.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

TRUSTCORE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 56,031 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.7.

On 11/03/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $94.3472 per share and a market cap of $76.09Bil. The stock has returned -16.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, TRUSTCORE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC bought 16,443 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 154,390. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $209.77 per share and a market cap of $65.80Bil. The stock has returned -33.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

