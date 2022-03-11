Global Retirement Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2926 stocks valued at a total of $1.32Bil. The top holdings were AJG(7.33%), AAPL(2.89%), and SPY(2.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Global Retirement Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Global Retirement Partners, LLC bought 109,746 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 121,042. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.19.

On 11/03/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.4477 per share and a market cap of $25.51Bil. The stock has returned 0.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:TIPX by 336,367 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.13.

On 11/03/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF traded for a price of $18.27 per share and a market cap of $1.34Bil. The stock has returned -8.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Global Retirement Partners, LLC bought 216,852 shares of ARCA:SPTI for a total holding of 374,095. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.17.

On 11/03/2022, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $27.6889 per share and a market cap of $3.58Bil. The stock has returned -12.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Global Retirement Partners, LLC bought 75,479 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 178,674. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.31.

On 11/03/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $72.2613 per share and a market cap of $39.62Bil. The stock has returned -4.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 63,856-share investment in NAS:VCLT. Previously, the stock had a 0.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $80.51 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $70.955 per share and a market cap of $4.38Bil. The stock has returned -31.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

