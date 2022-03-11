Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 46 stocks valued at a total of $943.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(39.98%), VTV(30.99%), and HDV(10.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,367,500 shares in ARCA:VTV, giving the stock a 30.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $134.34 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $136.19 per share and a market cap of $100.80Bil. The stock has returned -3.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPYD by 6,989,305 shares. The trade had a 25.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.91.

On 11/03/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $38.1894 per share and a market cap of $7.59Bil. The stock has returned -3.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC bought 511,885 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 1,148,347. The trade had a 17.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $342.41 per share and a market cap of $257.06Bil. The stock has returned -18.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:HDV by 1,039,850 shares. The trade had a 9.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.83.

On 11/03/2022, iShares Core High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $101.26 per share and a market cap of $11.83Bil. The stock has returned 6.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:JPST by 1,646,870 shares. The trade had a 7.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.87.

On 11/03/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.0194 per share and a market cap of $22.41Bil. The stock has returned 0.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

