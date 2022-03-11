Costello Asset Management, INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 219 stocks valued at a total of $106.00Mil. The top holdings were ARTNA(9.05%), JNJ(7.20%), and PEP(5.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Costello Asset Management, INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Costello Asset Management, INC bought 10,793 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 11,503. The trade had a 2.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $284.56.

On 11/03/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $285.89 per share and a market cap of $630.88Bil. The stock has returned -1.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.93, a price-book ratio of 1.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Costello Asset Management, INC reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 44,669 shares. The trade had a 1.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.54.

On 11/03/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $37.3473 per share and a market cap of $157.07Bil. The stock has returned -24.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-book ratio of 1.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Costello Asset Management, INC bought 16,905 shares of NAS:CEG for a total holding of 37,902. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.71.

On 11/03/2022, Constellation Energy Corp traded for a price of $94.98 per share and a market cap of $31.13Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Constellation Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 48.37, a price-book ratio of 2.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.19 and a price-sales ratio of 1.47.

Costello Asset Management, INC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 13,585 shares. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/03/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $84.45 per share and a market cap of $1,098.42Bil. The stock has returned -42.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-book ratio of 4.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.98 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Costello Asset Management, INC bought 11,480 shares of NYSE:KMB for a total holding of 31,996. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.04.

On 11/03/2022, Kimberly-Clark Corp traded for a price of $121.38 per share and a market cap of $40.95Bil. The stock has returned -4.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kimberly-Clark Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-book ratio of 93.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

