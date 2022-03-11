Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 52 stocks valued at a total of $158.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(20.80%), IWM(7.98%), and SPY(6.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC bought 17,025 shares of ARCA:STIP for a total holding of 64,970. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.03.

On 11/03/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $96.69 per share and a market cap of $12.06Bil. The stock has returned -3.07% over the past year.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XBI by 5,710 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.31.

On 11/03/2022, SPDR Biotech ETF traded for a price of $80.67 per share and a market cap of $7.23Bil. The stock has returned -39.72% over the past year.

During the quarter, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC bought 1,180 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 99,871. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $342.41 per share and a market cap of $257.06Bil. The stock has returned -18.32% over the past year.

The guru established a new position worth 4,135 shares in ARCA:HYG, giving the stock a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.87 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $72.495 per share and a market cap of $14.06Bil. The stock has returned -12.75% over the past year.

During the quarter, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC bought 11,010 shares of ARCA:FXI for a total holding of 39,735. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.95.

On 11/03/2022, iShares China Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $22.165 per share and a market cap of $3.91Bil. The stock has returned -44.14% over the past year.

