DUALITY ADVISERS, LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 508 stocks valued at a total of $919.00Mil. The top holdings were AZO(0.61%), ABT(0.60%), and GS(0.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DUALITY ADVISERS, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 25,799 shares in NYSE:AMT, giving the stock a 0.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $256.93 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, American Tower Corp traded for a price of $203.042 per share and a market cap of $94.48Bil. The stock has returned -25.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Tower Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-book ratio of 15.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.28 and a price-sales ratio of 8.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 76,792 shares in NYSE:CHD, giving the stock a 0.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $86.26 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Church & Dwight Co Inc traded for a price of $71.425 per share and a market cap of $17.34Bil. The stock has returned -18.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Church & Dwight Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-book ratio of 4.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.46 and a price-sales ratio of 3.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 18,791 shares in NYSE:GS, giving the stock a 0.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $323.98 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc traded for a price of $349.3532 per share and a market cap of $118.96Bil. The stock has returned -14.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-book ratio of 1.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.02 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 125,973 shares in NYSE:KR, giving the stock a 0.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.51 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, The Kroger Co traded for a price of $46.86 per share and a market cap of $33.49Bil. The stock has returned 11.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Kroger Co has a price-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-book ratio of 3.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.28 and a price-sales ratio of 0.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 96,755 shares in NAS:NDAQ, giving the stock a 0.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.82 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Nasdaq Inc traded for a price of $61.925 per share and a market cap of $30.34Bil. The stock has returned -10.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nasdaq Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-book ratio of 5.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.98 and a price-sales ratio of 5.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

