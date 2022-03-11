Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 102 stocks valued at a total of $92.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.77%), MSFT(6.29%), and HD(4.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Valley Brook Capital Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,284 shares in NAS:ZS, giving the stock a 0.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $163.61 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Zscaler Inc traded for a price of $132.47 per share and a market cap of $18.94Bil. The stock has returned -59.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zscaler Inc has a price-book ratio of 33.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -71.37 and a price-sales ratio of 17.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 525-share investment in NAS:LRCX. Previously, the stock had a 0.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $445.18 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Lam Research Corp traded for a price of $393.6 per share and a market cap of $53.91Bil. The stock has returned -30.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lam Research Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-book ratio of 7.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.10 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 1,225 shares in NAS:NXST, giving the stock a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $185.22 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Nexstar Media Group Inc traded for a price of $165.01 per share and a market cap of $6.40Bil. The stock has returned 2.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nexstar Media Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-book ratio of 2.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.70 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 9,900-share investment in ARCA:PTBD. Previously, the stock had a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.75 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF traded for a price of $19.8348 per share and a market cap of $323.72Mil. The stock has returned -23.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 1,899-share investment in NYSE:DUK. Previously, the stock had a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $107.4 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Duke Energy Corp traded for a price of $93.37 per share and a market cap of $71.84Bil. The stock has returned -5.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Duke Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-book ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.05 and a price-sales ratio of 2.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

