BCGM Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

672 MAIN ST., LAFAYETTE, IN 47901

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 108 stocks valued at a total of $200.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(14.44%), SCHD(6.30%), and QQQ(4.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BCGM Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 68,073-share investment in NAS:VCIT. Previously, the stock had a 2.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.71 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.74 per share and a market cap of $37.28Bil. The stock has returned -17.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, BCGM Wealth Management, LLC bought 74,829 shares of ARCA:SCHV for a total holding of 90,580. The trade had a 2.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.22.

On 11/03/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $63.8 per share and a market cap of $9.52Bil. The stock has returned -9.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, BCGM Wealth Management, LLC bought 198,712 shares of BATS:GOVT for a total holding of 212,974. The trade had a 2.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.61.

On 11/03/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.285 per share and a market cap of $21.13Bil. The stock has returned -14.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VIGI by 34,996 shares. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.16.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF traded for a price of $63.725 per share and a market cap of $3.49Bil. The stock has returned -24.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, BCGM Wealth Management, LLC bought 43,416 shares of NAS:ISTB for a total holding of 117,922. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.02.

On 11/03/2022, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $45.665 per share and a market cap of $5.03Bil. The stock has returned -8.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.