Schaeffer Financial LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 11 stocks valued at a total of $54.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHB(18.90%), SCHD(17.71%), and ACIM(17.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Schaeffer Financial LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Schaeffer Financial LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 66,471 shares. The trade had a 8.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.92.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.675 per share and a market cap of $38.15Bil. The stock has returned -8.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Schaeffer Financial LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VNQ by 11,837 shares. The trade had a 1.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.59.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $80.75 per share and a market cap of $32.82Bil. The stock has returned -24.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Schaeffer Financial LLC bought 10,879 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 56,862. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.59.

On 11/03/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $55.01 per share and a market cap of $13.07Bil. The stock has returned -31.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Schaeffer Financial LLC bought 8,307 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 143,399. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.31.

On 11/03/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $72.2613 per share and a market cap of $39.62Bil. The stock has returned -4.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Schaeffer Financial LLC bought 7,176 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 242,070. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.5.

On 11/03/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $43.8336 per share and a market cap of $19.42Bil. The stock has returned -20.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

