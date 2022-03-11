Integrity Financial Corp /WA recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 199 stocks valued at a total of $94.00Mil. The top holdings were FDV(8.19%), IQLT(7.09%), and FVD(5.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Integrity Financial Corp /WA’s top five trades of the quarter.

Integrity Financial Corp /WA reduced their investment in NYSE:FSK by 102,805 shares. The trade had a 1.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.86.

On 11/03/2022, FS KKR Capital Corp traded for a price of $19.145 per share and a market cap of $5.42Bil. The stock has returned 0.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FS KKR Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-book ratio of 0.72 and a price-sales ratio of 8.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Integrity Financial Corp /WA reduced their investment in NAS:FIXD by 7,817 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.74.

On 11/03/2022, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $42.5237 per share and a market cap of $3.02Bil. The stock has returned -18.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 13,787 shares in NYSE:SG, giving the stock a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.05 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Sweetgreen Inc traded for a price of $17.77 per share and a market cap of $1.97Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sweetgreen Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -11.13 and a price-sales ratio of 4.42.

During the quarter, Integrity Financial Corp /WA bought 7,257 shares of BATS:DMAR for a total holding of 18,888. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.49.

On 11/03/2022, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March traded for a price of $29.84 per share and a market cap of $212.79Mil. The stock has returned -5.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Integrity Financial Corp /WA bought 7,043 shares of BATS:FJUL for a total holding of 12,529. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.63.

On 11/03/2022, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July traded for a price of $33.45 per share and a market cap of $210.74Mil. The stock has returned -7.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

