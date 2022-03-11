Strengthening Families & Communities, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 391 stocks valued at a total of $150.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.14%), VOO(3.49%), and QQQ(3.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Strengthening Families & Communities, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Strengthening Families & Communities, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 17,660 shares. The trade had a 3.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 11/03/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $262.45 per share and a market cap of $143.49Bil. The stock has returned -32.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Strengthening Families & Communities, LLC bought 183,475 shares of BATS:IYZ for a total holding of 183,534. The trade had a 2.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.83.

On 11/03/2022, iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF traded for a price of $22.05 per share and a market cap of $309.80Mil. The stock has returned -32.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Strengthening Families & Communities, LLC bought 32,519 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 34,330. The trade had a 2.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 11/03/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $89.96 per share and a market cap of $919.07Bil. The stock has returned -46.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 82.65, a price-book ratio of 6.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.74 and a price-sales ratio of 1.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Strengthening Families & Communities, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 16,607 shares. The trade had a 1.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/03/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $140 per share and a market cap of $2,237.64Bil. The stock has returned -6.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-book ratio of 44.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.93 and a price-sales ratio of 5.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 2,000,000-share investment in NAS:BKCC. Previously, the stock had a 1.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.81 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, BlackRock Capital Investment Corp traded for a price of $3.6026 per share and a market cap of $263.51Mil. The stock has returned -7.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Capital Investment Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-book ratio of 0.79 and a price-sales ratio of 11.54.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

