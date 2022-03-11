Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 160 stocks valued at a total of $147.00Mil. The top holdings were PPI(9.09%), DGRW(6.69%), and SPIB(4.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 231,860 shares in ARCA:SPIB, giving the stock a 4.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.43 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $30.975 per share and a market cap of $5.99Bil. The stock has returned -13.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 168,102-share investment in ARCA:FLRN. Previously, the stock had a 3.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.17 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $30.24 per share and a market cap of $3.10Bil. The stock has returned -0.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 32,970 shares in NAS:IEI, giving the stock a 2.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.05 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $112.73 per share and a market cap of $12.00Bil. The stock has returned -11.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPSB by 117,719 shares. The trade had a 2.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.58.

On 11/03/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $28.975 per share and a market cap of $7.08Bil. The stock has returned -5.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 130,066 shares in ARCA:SJNK, giving the stock a 2.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.38 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $23.975 per share and a market cap of $3.47Bil. The stock has returned -7.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

