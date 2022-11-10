Stewart Title today announced that Anne McCauley has been hired as the new Group Senior Vice President for the company’s West region, responsible for overseeing Direct Operations in California and Arizona.

Prior to joining Stewart, McCauley spent the past 16 years at First American Title where she previously held the role of SVP, Director of Strategic Growth and Expansion. She has held numerous leadership roles across that company, including State Manager, SVP of Operations, and co-founded Endpoint Closing, their first digital title and escrow division, serving as the COO.

“With more than 30 years of title and escrow operations and strategy experience, Anne is a great fit to lead and grow our California and Arizona operations,” said Steve Lessack, Group President, Direct Operations. “As we continue to focus on customer service and expectations, Anne brings a tremendous amount of regional expertise, innovative success and solid relationships in these growing markets.”

“Stewart is in a great position to grow in California and Arizona,” said McCauley. “In my title career, I have held nearly every position and know what our customers expect of us. I’m excited to start collaborating with the solid teams already in place and begin working together on creating a strategic path forward, enhancing our services and brand in these pivotal markets.”

Stewart ( NYSE:STC, Financial) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies.

