Watts Water Technologies to Participate in the NYSE Industrials Virtual Investor Access Day

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today announced that Robert J. Pagano, Jr., Chief Executive Officer & President, Shashank Patel, Chief Financial Officer, and Diane McClintock, Senior Vice President FP&A and Investor Relations will participate in the NYSE Industrials Virtual Investor Access Day on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 starting at 12:00 PM Eastern.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.wattswater.com.

