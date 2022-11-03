Nov. 03, 2022--Quantum-Si+Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), a life sciences company commercializing the first-next generation single-molecule protein sequencing platform, today announced that it will be participating in the 16th Annual Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum taking place at the Westin New York Grand Central, NY, on November 17, 2022.

Jeff Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, and Patrick Schneider, President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 3:30 pm ET. The discussions will cover recent company developments, including progress toward commercialization of Quantum-Si’s groundbreaking PlatinumTM instrument, which will be the first system to enable next-generation, single-molecule protein sequencing.

A live and archived webcast of the events will be available in the Investors section of the Quantum-Si website under Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company's suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable single-molecule next-generation protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing. Learn more at www.quantum-si.com.

