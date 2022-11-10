Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Amylyx”) today announced it will report third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 10, 2022 following the close of the U.S. financial markets. Amylyx’ senior management team will host a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and other company updates.

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 870-4263 (local) or (412) 317-0790 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and ask to be joined into the Amylyx Pharmaceuticals call. A live audio webcast of the call will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investor section of the Company’s website, https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.amylyx.com%2Fnews-events%2Fevents. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 90 days following the event.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is committed to supporting and creating more moments for the neurodegenerative community through the discovery and development of innovative new treatments.

