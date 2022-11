EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miromatrix Medical Inc. ( MIRO), a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs to help save and improve patients' lives, today announced that the Company will report financial results for the third quarter 2022 after market close on Monday, November 14, 2022. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 3:30 pm Central Time / 4:30 pm Eastern Time.



Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 877-407-3982 for domestic callers or 201-493-6780 for international callers. Please reference Conference ID: 13732863. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of Miromatrix's website at: https://miromatrix.gcs-web.com/

About Miromatrix

Miromatrix Medical Inc. is a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable human organs to help save and improve patients' lives. The Company has developed a proprietary perfusion technology platform for bioengineering organs that it believes will efficiently scale to address the shortage of available human organs. The Company's initial development focus is on human livers and kidneys. For more information, visit miromatrix.com.

