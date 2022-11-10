AMC Theatres® ( NYSE:AMC, Financial), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, today announced that heading into the popular holiday moviegoing season, all movies are just $5 plus tax, every Tuesday at all U.S. AMCs through the end of January. To participate in $5 Discount Tuesdays, AMC guests need only to be a member of the AMC Stubs program, including AMC Stubs Insider, which is free to join.

$5 Discount Tuesday at AMC offers significant value to movie-goers in many areas around the country. While a premium experience fee applies for movies in IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC and PRIME at AMC, the base fee for premium experience movies is also $5.

And what would a trip to the movies be without popcorn and a drink? At participating locations, guests can pair a small popcorn with their choice of a 21 oz. ICEE® or a small Coca-Cola Freestyle® drink for just $5 plus tax every week on Discount Tuesdays.

Discount Tuesday at AMC applies only to movie showtimes on Tuesday. Special events are not eligible. Special events include, but are not limited to: fan events, private screenings, movie marathons, double features, Fathom Events, Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, and select showtimes of certain foreign language films. For more information about Discount Tuesday at AMC, guests can visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.amctheatres.com%2Fdiscount-tuesdays

For more information and sign up to become an AMC Stubs member, guests can visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.amctheatres.com%2Famcstubs

For information on all of AMC discounts and promotions, guests can visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.amctheatres.com%2Fdiscounts

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

