Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) (“Tiptree”), today announced that Scott McKinney, Deputy CFO, will present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Westin Dallas Downtown in Dallas, TX. Tiptree’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 4:45 ET / 3:45 CT. The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the conference host’s main website: www.IDEASconferences.com and in the investor relations section of the company's website: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.tiptreeinc.com.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are "SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS." and for the benefit of regional investment communities.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) allocates capital to select small and middle market companies with the mission of building long-term value. Established in 2007, we have a significant track record investing in the insurance sector and across a variety of other industries, including mortgage origination, specialty finance and shipping. With proprietary access and a flexible capital base, we seek to uncover compelling investment opportunities and support management teams in unlocking the full value potential of their businesses. For more information, please visit tiptreeinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

