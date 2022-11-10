Zeta (NYSE: ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently, today announced that it is scheduled to attend the following investor events:

2022 Dates Conference November 16 11th Annual Roth Technology Event November 17 12th Annual Needham Virtual SaaS 1x1 Conference November 17 13th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference December 7-8 Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Where applicable, live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be accessible on Zeta’s Investor Relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.zetaglobal.com. In addition, the company will host one-on-one and small group meetings at these events.

About Zeta

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. ( NYSE:ZETA, Financial) is a leading data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform (the “ZMP”) is the largest omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated artificial intelligence to personalize experiences at scale. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please go to www.zetaglobal.com.

