Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 10, 2022!

Tredegar Plans to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 9, 2022

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Tredegar Corporation (

NYSE:TG, Financial) plans to release financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on November 9, 2022.

Tredegar Corporation is an industrial manufacturer with three primary businesses: custom aluminum extrusions for the North American building & construction, automotive and specialty end-use markets; surface protection films for high-technology applications in the global electronics industry; and specialized polyester films primarily for the Latin American flexible packaging market. Tredegar had 2021 sales from continuing operations of $826 million. With approximately 2,300 employees, the Company operates manufacturing facilities in North America, South America, and Asia.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221103006269r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006269/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles