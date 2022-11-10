Tredegar Corporation ( NYSE:TG, Financial) plans to release financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on November 9, 2022.

Tredegar Corporation is an industrial manufacturer with three primary businesses: custom aluminum extrusions for the North American building & construction, automotive and specialty end-use markets; surface protection films for high-technology applications in the global electronics industry; and specialized polyester films primarily for the Latin American flexible packaging market. Tredegar had 2021 sales from continuing operations of $826 million. With approximately 2,300 employees, the Company operates manufacturing facilities in North America, South America, and Asia.

