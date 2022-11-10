Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced that Cary Baker, Impinj CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 2:10 p.m. ET / 11:10 a.m. PT.

A live audio webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Impinj website at investor.impinj.com.

About Impinj

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things.+www.impinj.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006313/en/