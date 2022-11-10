Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 10, 2022!

VALHI DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valhi, Inc. (: VHI) announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share on its common stock, payable on December 22, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022.

Valhi, Inc. is engaged in the chemicals (TiO2), component products (security products and recreational marine components) and real estate management and development industries.

SOURCE: Valhi, Inc.
CONTACT: Janet G. Keckeisen, Vice President, Investor Relations, 972.233.1700
