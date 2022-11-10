Granite ( NYSE:GVA, Financial) has been awarded an approximately $30 million dollar construction contract for various Design-Build improvements at East Tongue Point near Astoria, Oregon. The project will be funded by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and will provide facilities to accommodate the Homeporting of two Coast Guard Fast Response Cutters (FRCs). The new FRCs boast many improvements including a stabilized 25-mm machine gun mount, four crew-served .50-caliber machine guns, and enhanced response times with a minimum top speed of 28 knots. The award is expected to be included in Granite’s fourth quarter CAP.

Facilities include a fixed pier, two floating docks, gangways between floating docks and pier, cutter shore tie utilities on the pier, underground utilities on shore, new pavement and parking, and a security fence around the site. This is Granite’s fourth project win under the National Multiple Award Construction Contract (NMACC).

“This facility is critical to the United States Coast Guard’s (USCG) mission to replace the 1980s-era patrol boats with the new FRC vessels, and the addition of these new patrol boats will strengthen the local maritime economy in Astoria,” said Curt Haldeman, Granite VP regional operations. “This contract represents a strategic win in the Pacific Northwest region and furthers our relationship with DHS and the USCG. The first FRC will arrive in Astoria at the updated East Tongue Point facility, which is currently expected to be delivered to the USCG in June 2024.”

The project will begin later this year and expected to be completed by June 2025.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite ( NYSE:GVA, Financial) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006321/en/