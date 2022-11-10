Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNK) today announced that Andy Callahan, President and Chief Executive Officer and Travis Leonard, Chief Financial Officer will host a fireside chat at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference at 11:00 a.m. EDT on November 16, 2022. A live audio webcast, and replay, of the fireside chat will be available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hostessbrands.com%2Fnews%2Fevents.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) is a snacking powerhouse with a portfolio of iconic brands and a mission to inspire moments of joy by putting our heart into everything we do. Hostess Brands is proud to make America’s No. 1 cupcake, mini donut and sugar-free cookie brands. With 2021 annual sales exceeding $1.1 billion and employing approximately 2,600 dedicated team members, Hostess Brands produces new and classic snacks, including Hostess® Donettes®, Twinkies®, CupCakes, Ding Dongs® and Zingers®, as well as a variety of Voortman® cookies and wafers. For more information about Hostess Brands please visit www.hostessbrands.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005960/en/