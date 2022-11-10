Orlando, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORLANDO, Fla., November 3, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Kalera Public Limited Company (“Kalera” or the “Company”) ( KAL), a vertical farming company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with operations in the U.S. and international markets including Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, today announced the closing on Monday, October 31st of a public offering to support the continued strategy to bring U.S. operating farms into cash flow positive. This additional liquidity will support the ramp-up of its existing U.S. facilities as demand continues to increase driven by the introduction of Kalera’s loose leaf category during Q3-2022.



"We are pleased to successfully close this capital raise in the public markets by having the support of some of our existing shareholders and also new shareholders that support our new business plan and strategy to focus on profitability," commented Jim Leighton, CEO of Kalera. "This funding supports the execution of our strategy which includes introducing a wider variety of products in line with consumer demand, allowing U.S. farms to continue their path to profitability by the end of 2023, and significantly reducing our corporate overhead.”

The Company arranged a $8.84 million public offering (the "Offering") with significant investment coming from existing investors, as well as new investors. Under the terms of the Offering, Kalera issued 68 million shares of the Company's ordinary shares at a price of $0.13 per share, along with 136 million warrants to subscribe for one ordinary share each. The warrants are immediately exercisable at an exercise price of $0.13 per share and expire five years after their issuance date.

About Kalera

As a leader in controlled environment agriculture, Kalera is driven by our belief that vertical farming can play an important role in securing access to fresh produce for a growing world population facing climate change and concerns about the future of traditional farming. Through our proprietary technology, we sustainably grow local, delicious, nutrient-rich, pesticide-free, non-GMO leafy greens year-round. Our automated, data-driven, hydroponic vertical farms produce higher yields and, use approximately 95% less water, and 99% less land than traditional farming. Sold under the Kalera brand, our leafy greens are “better than organic” and priced competitively, always with the end consumer in mind. Kalera is headquartered in Orlando, Florida with farms in Orlando; Atlanta, Georgia; Houston, Texas; Denver, Colorado; and Kuwait, with additional farms under development. More information is available at www.kalera.com.