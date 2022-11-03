PR Newswire

SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG), which is transforming the way people buy, sell, rent and finance homes, today announced Zillow Group Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Wacksman will participate in a fireside chat at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, as part of the RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications conference.

Attendees can access the webcast online: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/tmit2022/7522oA.cfm .

Both live and replay versions of the webcast will be available under the Events & Presentations section on the company's Investor Relations website .

About Zillow Group:

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease.

Zillow Group's affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®; Zillow Premier Agent®; Zillow Home Loans™; Zillow Closing Services™; Trulia®; Out East®; StreetEasy®; HotPads®; and ShowingTime+™, which houses ShowingTime®, Bridge Interactive®, dotloop® and interactive floor plans. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 ( www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org ).

(ZFIN)

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zillow-group-to-present-at-rbc-capital-markets-technology-internet-media-and-telecommunications-conference-301668273.html

SOURCE Zillow Group, Inc.