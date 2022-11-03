Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 10, 2022!

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 3, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend, to $0.45 per share, from the previous quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share. The dividend will be payable December 30, 2022, to stockholders of record as of December 16, 2022.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at www.fnf.com.

About F&G

F&G is part of the FNF family of companies. F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.fglife.com.

FNF-G

Lisa Foxworthy-Parker
SVP of Investor & External Relations
[email protected]
515.330.3307

favicon.png?sn=PH24560&sd=2022-11-03 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fidelity-national-financial-inc-announces-increase-in-quarterly-cash-dividend-301668203.html

SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.; FGL Holdings

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH24560&Transmission_Id=202211031610PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH24560&DateId=20221103
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles