SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates Freshworks Inc.

4 minutes ago
PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law, a national shareholder rights law firm, is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of the federal securities laws by, among others, the Board of Directors and senior officers of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) ("Freshworks" or the "Company") concerning misleading statements and omissions connected with the Company's initial public offering ("IPO").

On September 22, 2021, Freshworks sold 28.5 million shares of its common stock at $36 per share in an IPO. Currently, the stock trades more than 65% less than the IPO price, having dropped as low as 70% below the IPO price. In the post-IPO period, the Company reported only flat or decelerated growth, revenue, and billings. Analysts have correspondingly significantly reduced their stock price targets for the Company.

