PHX MINERALS INC. TO ANNOUNCE FISCAL 2022 RESULTS ON DEC. 13, 2022, AND HOST EARNINGS CALL ON DEC. 14, 2022

5 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 3, 2022

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX," (NYSE: PHX), today announced it will release results for its fiscal 2022 year ended Sept. 30, 2022, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 11:00 a.m. EST on Dec. 14, 2022. Management's discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session with investors. To participate on the conference call, please dial 877-407-3088 (domestic) or 201-389-0927 (international).

The news release will be available at www.phxmin.com in the "Investors" section. A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-660-6853 and using the access code 13734289.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Fort Worth-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core focus areas. PHX owns mineral acreage principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota and Arkansas. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.phxmin.com.

