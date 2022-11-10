Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. ( AJRD, Financial) (0.2% of net assets as of September 30, 2022) (AJRD – $39.99 – NYSE), based in El Segundo,California, is a manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems for defense and space applications. The manufacturing operation is a leading technology based designer, developer, and manufacturer of aerospace and defense products for the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense and NASA. AJRD also manufacturers products for other governmental contractors and the commercial sector.

From Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s Gabelli Asset Fund third-quarter 2022 commentary.