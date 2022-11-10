Swedish Match AB ( OSTO:SWMA, Financial) (5.7%) (SWMA – $9.91/SEK110.00 – Stockholm Stock Exchange) produces tobacco products that includesnus and snuff, chewing tobacco, cigars, and lights. The company has been benefiting from the growth of the smokeless tobacco market in both Scandinavia and the U.S., as public smoking bans and health concerns are driving consumers to seek alternative tobacco products to cigarettes. The company has a tobacco-free nicotine pouch product called ZYN that is growing rapidly in the U.S. as well as around the world. In May, the company announced that its board recommended an all cash offer from Philip Morris International (PM) for SEK 106 per share, creating a global smoke-free champion and accelerating PM’s goal of having over 50% of revenues come from smoke-free products.

From Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s Gabelli Value 25 Fund third-quarter 2022 commentary.