Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 10, 2022!

Mario Gabelli Comments on Swedish Match

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
Just now
Summary
  • A legacy tobacco company.
Article's Main Image

Swedish Match AB (

OSTO:SWMA, Financial) (5.7%) (SWMA – $9.91/SEK110.00 – Stockholm Stock Exchange) produces tobacco products that includesnus and snuff, chewing tobacco, cigars, and lights. The company has been benefiting from the growth of the smokeless tobacco market in both Scandinavia and the U.S., as public smoking bans and health concerns are driving consumers to seek alternative tobacco products to cigarettes. The company has a tobacco-free nicotine pouch product called ZYN that is growing rapidly in the U.S. as well as around the world. In May, the company announced that its board recommended an all cash offer from Philip Morris International (PM) for SEK 106 per share, creating a global smoke-free champion and accelerating PM’s goal of having over 50% of revenues come from smoke-free products.

From

Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s Gabelli Value 25 Fund third-quarter 2022 commentary.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles